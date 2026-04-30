Bosch now supplying Kodiak with autonomous trucking hardware

Bosch has begun supplying hardware components to Kodiak Robotics as the companies advance plans to commercialize autonomous trucking technology at scale.

Kodiak said it is testing Bosch camera systems and has completed early prototype integrations into its proprietary SensorPods, which house the sensors used by the Kodiak Driver autonomous driving system. The company is also evaluating Bosch vehicle actuation components.

(Photo: Kodiak Robotics)

The companies announced their collaboration in January and say they are now working toward a production-grade autonomous platform designed for large-scale deployment of driverless trucks.

“The quick transition to tangible engineering progress underscores the velocity behind this collaboration,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. “By validating Bosch’s sensors and components, we are deep into the ‘how’ of high-volume production.”

The partnership combines Kodiak’s autonomous driving software with Bosch’s manufacturing and automotive hardware expertise. The companies say the effort is focused on developing a redundant autonomous platform integrating hardware, firmware and software systems needed for commercial deployment.

“Our progress highlights our readiness to move from strategic alignment to industrial execution as we work to bring scaled autonomous trucking to fruition,” said Peter Tadros, regional president, power solutions, Bosch North America.

Kodiak said its driverless system is already operating without anyone in the cab in some applications. The company also said it became the first to deploy customer-owned and customer-operated driverless trucks in commercial service in 2024.