Bridgestone invests in autonomous trucking firm Kodiak Robotics

Bridgestone Americas has invested in autonomous trucking firm Kodiak Robotics, and will integrate its smart-sensing tire technologies into the company’s Level 4 autonomous trucks.

The two companies will pilot future autonomous and smart tire technologies together.

“Automated vehicles offer a number of benefits to commercial fleet customers and society, including safer roads with fewer unexpected incidents, and upwards of 20% savings in fuel and efficiency,” said Paolo Ferrari, global chief solutions officer, Bridgestone Corporation, and president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas.

(Photo: Kodiak Robotics)

“Advancements in tire-centric technologies are critical to unlocking greater innovation in mobility, while also delivering significant sustainability benefits. This investment will enable Bridgestone and Kodiak to work together to co-develop advanced mobility solutions with speed and precision that will revolutionize commercial trucking.”

Kodiak is running Level 4 autonomous trucks in Texas, with a plan to deploy fully driverless trucks in the next few years.

“After an extensive diligence process, Bridgestone has chosen Kodiak as an autonomous trucking partner,” said Don Burnette, co-founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. “Bridgestone’s investment is a huge moment for Kodiak and a great validation of our industry-leading autonomous system.”