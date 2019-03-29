Daimler takes stake in automated vehicle company Torc Robotics

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks has agreed to acquire a majority stake in automated vehicle company Torc Robotics, with the aim of commercially producing SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks within the decade.

Torc will retain its name, team, and Blacksburg, Va., location and will work closely with Daimler to advance autonomous truck capabilities.

“Bringing Torc Robotics within the Daimler Trucks family creates a unique and powerful team of innovators to put highly automated trucks on the road,” said Martin Daum, member of the board of management, Daimler AG, responsible for trucks and buses. “Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics complement each other perfectly in terms of resources, expertise and skill sets. We are forming the ideal combination between Torc’s expertise on agile software development and our experience in delivering reliable and safe truck hardware.”

Torc will continue developing its Asimov self-driving software and testing, while Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) will focus on further evolving automated driving technology and vehicle integration for heavy trucks.

“Torc is not a start-up, but one of the world’s most experienced companies for vehicle automation,” said Roger Nielsen, CEO of DTNA. “Torc takes a practical approach to commercialization and offers advanced, road-ready technology, plus years of experience in heavy vehicles. Torc’s Level 4 system ahs been shown to operate well for both urban and highway driving in rain, snow, fog, and sunshine.”

DTNA said it also plans to continue working closely with Mercedes-Benz cars, specifically as it relates to sensor technology and operational aspects of vehicle automation.

Earlier this year, DTNA became the first truck manufacturer to announce the launch of an SAE Level 2 autonomous truck in the form of the new Cascadia with Detroit Assurance 5.0. The truck is capable of lane-keeping thanks to a steering gear and the fusion of radar and camera technologies.

Torc was founded in 2005 and employs about 100 people. Its self-driving systems have been installed on vehicles ranging from SUVs to 300-ton mining trucks. It has tested its on-road and traffic capabilities in more than 20 states without an accident.

More details on the venture will be available following a conference call with executives later this morning.