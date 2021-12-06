Daimler, Waymo to develop redundancy systems for autonomous trucks

Daimler Truck says it’s developing a scalable autonomous truck platform with redundancy systems, including braking, steering, the low-voltage power net, and network communications.

If any of the primary systems encounter a fault, the system will monitor, assess and deploy a backup system, the company announced.

It’s based on the Freightliner Cascadia, and the first such truck has been delivered to Waymo for integration of its autonomous driving system. Among its capabilities is to execute a “minimal risk maneuver” to bring the truck to a stop if any critical faults are detected.

“Every smart autonomous driving system needs a strong foundation: our Level 4 vehicle platform based on the Freightliner Cascadia is ideal for integration of autonomous software, hardware and compute. It can significantly contribute to enhancing safety in traffic thanks to its redundancy of systems and a multitude of sensors. It brings us much closer to our vision of accident-free driving,” said Dr. Peter Vaughan Schmidt, head of autonomous technology at Daimler Truck.

The company says the truck, combined with third-party autonomous driving software, offers full Level 4 autonomous driving. In addition to working with Waymo Via, it also owns a majority stake in Torc Robotics, offering different routes to commercialization.