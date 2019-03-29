Detroit Connect integrates Zonar telematics platform

PORTLAND, Ore. – Detroit Connect has announced third-party telematics providers can now be integrated into its platform.

This eliminates the need for additional hardware and allows customers to work with their telematics platform of choice.

“Integrating the services of third-party providers onto our Detroit Connect platform is a real game-changer,” said Jason Krajewski, director of connectivity for Daimler Trucks North America. “It provides us the ability to expand our capabilities and push the bounds of the connected vehicle experience.”

The first third-party platform to integrate with Detroit Connect is Zonar, which will be integrated in April.

“Our long-term relationship with Zonar has already led to significant advancements in the connectivity solutions we offer,” said Krajewski. “Through our partnership, we’ll continue to develop services that will blend our vehicle expertise with Zonar’s proficiency in fleet management solutions.”