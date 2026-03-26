Fullbay acquires Pitstop to add predictive maintenance tools

Fullbay has acquired Pitstop, an AI-powered predictive maintenance and fleet intelligence platform, in a move aimed at helping fleets and repair shops catch problems before they lead to breakdowns.

The Phoenix-based shop management software provider said March 25 the deal will bring Pitstop’s predictive technology into the Fullbay platform, combining it with more than a decade of repair data drawn from more than 5,000 shops and $6.5 billion in annual service orders and parts volume.

CEO Trent Broberg said the goal is to move maintenance operations away from a reactive model, where trucks are repaired only after a failure occurs.

“In our industry, operations are too often reactive, and the repair process can be inefficient due to unpredictability,” Broberg said. “This acquisition enables us to change that model by delivering predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics, fault-code management and automated fleet communication directly into Fullbay.”

Fullbay said the combined platform will monitor units in real time, flag issues before they become breakdowns, automatically generate service requests, and provide predictive insights based on repair patterns. It also promises unit health reports and better parts forecasting so inventory can be in place before work begins.

Pitstop founder and CEO Shiva Bhardwaj said the integration will allow the company’s technology to reach a broader slice of the heavy-duty repair market.

“Pitstop was built to help fleets move from ‘fix it when it fails’ to knowing what’s coming next and acting before downtime, cost, or safety risks hit,” Bhardwaj said.

Fullbay said Pitstop’s system analyzes billions of data points to identify fault patterns and can detect potential failures weeks before a breakdown, with more than 94% accuracy.

Alongside the acquisition, Fullbay promoted Scott Gordon from vice president of product to chief product officer. Gordon, who joined the company in early 2024 after previous roles at Microsoft and Amazon, will oversee the expanded product portfolio and help steer what Fullbay described as its AI-first strategy.