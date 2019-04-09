Geotab to acquire BSM Technologies

TORONTO, Ont. – Geotab has announced an agreement to acquire BSM Technologies, a telematics provider installed in more than 165,000 vehicles across government and private fleets in the U.S. and Canada.

The acquisition would add to the more than 1.5 million fleet telematics subscribers using Geotab globally, the company announced. BSM is strong in the government sector, and works with states and provinces to optimize and manage their winter road maintenance fleets.

“BSM had previously standardized on using the Geotab platform as their base and then created a competitive advantage by building new products on top of our technology,” said Neil Cawse, Geotab CEO. “An example of this is winter ops – support for data and the management of snow plows and spreaders. This technology is key for our resellers to be able to win government business.”

“BSM’s activity in the government space coupled with Geotab’s proven success and commitment to security and scalability will work in tandem to dramatically accelerate Geotab’s presence across North America including in the electric vehicle space, which is an increasingly important emerging market,” added Cawse. “We are excited about what BSM will do to strengthen our ecosystem and believe that the resultant platform enhancements will benefit our customers around the globe.”