Goodyear invests in autonomous delivery company

Goodyear Ventures, the tire maker’s venture capital arm, has invested in autonomous delivery company Starship Technologies.

It is among multiple investors who jointly put US$17 million into the company, which operates a network of self-driving robots to carry and deliver packages, groceries and food to consumers.

(Photo: Starship Technologies)

“Goodyear Ventures is excited to join Starship’s journey as it revolutionizes the autonomous delivery space,” said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. “Goodyear’s trusted services footprint combined with its custom solutions for autonomous vehicle companies comprise a solid platform to support Starship in the market.”

The electrically powered robots are making thousands of deliveries daily in several cities around the world, the company says.