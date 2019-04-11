Isaac Instruments turns 20

CHAMBLY, Que. – Isaac Instruments is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and says it continues to grow.

The company claims to supply more than 50% of the Quebec trucking market with its telematics, which was launched just five years ago.

“The trucking industry is currently facing a major driver shortage. Our mission is to provide innovative solutions to drive transportation fleet performance. In automating driver workflows, we are developing solutions in direct response to current issues. We are aware of their impact on the market, so we focus on the needs of both carriers and drivers,” said Jacques DeLarochellière, president of Isaac Instruments.

Isaac now employs more than 100 people, and says it’ll hire another 50-plus engineering and software development positions in the short term.