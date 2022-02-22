Lohscheller named president of Nikola Motor

Nikola Corporation on Tuesday announced that Michael Lohscheller has been named president of Nikola Motor. Reporting to CEO Mark Russell, he will be responsible for scaling Nikola’s global truck business.

Michael Lohscheller (Photo: Nikola Corporation)

“Michael Lohscheller brings several decades of direct automotive industry expertise to our already accomplished leadership team at Nikola. His role will be immediately pivotal as the Nikola Tre BEV moves into production, and as we continue to achieve development milestones for the Nikola Tre FCEV,” Russel said.

Lohscheller’s career has included leadership roles in finance, technology, purchasing and logistics at Volkswagen, before becoming Volkswagen Group of America executive vice-president.

Lohscheller was named CEO of Opel, both under GM and Stellantis ownership. Lohscheller led Opel to sustainable profitability. He also oversaw Opel’s transformation into a electrified car brand. Most recently Lohscheller served as CEO of VinFast, an electric automotive brand from Vietnam.

“As Nikola moves into global production, an experienced and respected industry veteran like Michael strengthens the Nikola team,” said Stephen Girsky, Nikola Corporation board chairman. “He knows his way around the manufacturing floors, board rooms and showrooms and has worked with the latest technologies throughout his career. We are pleased to welcome Michael to the team.”

Lohscheller said, “It goes without saying that hydrogen fuel cell and battery-electric zero-emission vehicles are the future of mobility, and I am extremely proud to be joining a company that is paving the way for this global transformation.”