Meritor to provide year-long aftermarket training

TROY, Mich. – Meritor has announced the launch of a year-long aftermarket training series.

It will include nationwide events, interactive distance training sessions, and online, computer-based courses. The training is aimed at heavy-duty truck technicians, parts consultants and management professionals.

“Investment in employee training is critical with today’s fast-evolving, heavy-duty truck technology. The success of service and parts facilities depends not only on repairing the truck right the first time but also on training and retaining employees in a competitive job market,” said Joe Baumer, aftermarket training manager for Meritor.

In 2019, Meritor will host at least 12 regional training events across the U.S. and Canada for parts/sales and service personnel.

“Today’s heavy-duty truck service and parts personnel need a variety of training options based on their skill and technology comfort levels. In addition to our on-site training events, Meritor offers an array of online and interactive distance training opportunities,” said Baumer.

For more information on the training, contact a Meritor parts provider or visit www.MeritorPartsXpress.com for a full list of event training dates, locations and registration information.