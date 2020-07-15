Navistar partners with TuSimple on autonomous truck development

LISLE, Ill. – Navistar International will partner with TuSimple to bring SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks to market by 2024.

The two companies have worked together for more than two years, and Navistar has taken a minority stake in the upstart autonomous trucking company.

(Photo: TuSimple)

“Autonomous technology is entering our industry and will have a profound impact on our customers’ businesses,” said Persio Lisboa, president and CEO, Navistar. “Navistar’s strategic partnership with TuSimple positions us to be a leader in developing solutions for our customers by leveraging our organizations’ collective expertise to integrate our vehicle design and systems integration capabilities with TuSimple’s innovative autonomous technology. This announcement marks a significant milestone in our development journey with TuSimple and we look forward to furthering our relationship in the months to come.”

Navistar says its customers will be able to purchase fully-autonomous trucks through traditional sales channels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

“TuSimple and Navistar began joint development of pre-production units in 2018 and now we are kicking-off a full go-to-market production program,” added Cheng Lu, president, TuSimple. “We are honored to be partnered with Navistar. The investment in TuSimple and the partnership with Navistar marks an important milestone for our company. With the combined expertise of Navistar and TuSimple, we have a clear path to commercialize self-driving Class 8 trucks at scale.”

Currently, TuSimple operates a fleet of 40 self-driving trucks in the U.S., delivering freight for companies including UPS between Arizona and Texas. The company plans to demonstrate fully driverless operations by 2021.

