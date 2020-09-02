New tool to track autonomous vehicle testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The public can now see where in the U.S. autonomous vehicles are being tested, thanks to a new tool from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The online tracking tool provides data on on-road testing of automated driving systems in 17 cities so far. Companies, cities and states in the U.S. are encouraged to voluntarily submit their testing activities. So far, 10 companies and nine states have signed on to participate.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao launches a new autonomous vehicle test tracking tool. (Source: Screen grab)

“This tool gives the public online access to data about the on-road testing of automated driving systems so the public can understand more about this new technology,” said U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. The tool was launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) during a webinar today.

The tool is part of the Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing (AV TEST) initiative, overseen by NHTSA.

“The more information the public has about the on-road testing of automated driving systems, the more they will understand the development of this promising technology,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens. “Automated driving systems are not yet available for sale to the public, and the AV TEST Initiative will help improve public understanding of the technology’s potential and limitations as it continues to develop.”

The tool is available at www.nhtsa.gov/avtest.