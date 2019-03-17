PCT advances the connected trailer concept

ATLANTA, Ga. – Phillips Connect Technologies (PCT) expanded its smart trailer capabilities, with the launch of TrailerNet Gateway, ChassisNet Gateway, and ContainerNet Gateway.

It also announced the offering of EZTrac and AssetTrac. EZTrac is a GPS tracker integrated into a plug-and-play harness piece. AssetTrac is a battery-based asset tracker with an internal motion sensor, which can send periodic reports or report on motion. Batteries last up to five years with one report per day, or three years with a report on movement, PCT officials said during the Technology & Maintenance Council’s spring meetings.

TrailerNet Gateway, with wired or wireless communication from trailer components can now be had in GPS or Plus packages, which feature GPS, geofencing, trailer mileage, and seven-way voltage reporting. It can accommodate up to nine additional sensors, such as door and cargo sensors.

ChassisNet Gateway is also available in GPS, Plus, and also Pro packages. The Plus package offers options to add seven compatible sensors and the Pro package, eight.

ContainerNet Gateway is available in GPS and Plus packages. The Plus package offers options to add four compatible sensors, such as door and cargo sensors.

“We are extremely excited to show our industry what the PCT team has developed to really meet the current and future needs of fleet operators; we didn’t just imitate what’s out there, we are transforming the telematics space because Phillips is a leader, not a follower,” said Rob Phillips, CEO Phillips Connect Technologies. “We’ve been diligent about listening to what fleets want from the new world of telematics. If you can harness all the possibilities from this new technology, it truly can be game-changing, and we think we’ve gone a long way in doing that. It’s true when I say that we are not just another telematics company.”

Speaking at a TMC press conference, Phillips said the company’s acquisition of Connected Holdings has given it additional capabilities to develop the connected trailer.

Gerry Mead, executive director of innovation, said PCT is “not just another telematics company. We are a smart solutions provider.”

The focus, said Mead, is to provide fleets with the right, actionable data – not too much data.

TrailerNet can be ordered with a front or cover mount. It generates reports when the trailer is not connected to a power unit. Ultrasonic cargo sensors determine the status of the trailer, and whether or not it is loaded.

ChassisNet can also send the fleet manager repots on everything from brakes, lights, tires, location and whether or not it is loaded.

ContainerNet also detects if the container is loaded, and if the doors are open or closed.

The AssetTrac GPS can be mounted in five minutes on a loaded or unloaded trailer. And EZTrac GPS is a hidden GPS tracker, which can be installed with no tools in about two minutes.