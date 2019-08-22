PrePass now available in B.C. through Weigh2GoBC

VICTORIA, B.C. – Carriers in B.C. can now take advantage of weigh scale bypass platform PrePass, with 11 locations across the province through Weigh2GoBC service.

Thanks to an agreement between B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the PrePass Safety Alliance, drivers can take advantage of the service at both PrePass and Weigh2GoBC locations.

PrePass users can visit the Weigh2GoBC website and register for the B.C. electronic ID (BCeID) and enroll their truck with the PrePass transponder, and there are no additional fees.

Service at Wegh2GoBC sites is only available through the PrePass transponder and not with cellular bypass services.

Fleets in B.C. using PrePass previously were required to obtain a Weigh2GoBC transponder from the provincial government, resulting in some drivers having to carry two transponders. This new agreement means drivers need only to carry one PrePass or Weigh2GoBC transponder.

Those using the Weigh2GoBC service can also take advantage of PrePass bypassing in the U.S., subject to individual states’ criteria.

Transponders allow drivers to bypass weigh scales by electronically verifying weight, safety rating, and credentials, all at highways speeds and not having to pull over. Drivers receive on their transponder either a green light to continue driving, or a red light to report to a weigh station.

Visit www.prepass.com or www.weigh2gobc.ca for more information.

