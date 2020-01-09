Trimble to acquire Kuebix, creating massive network

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Trimble has announced that it’s acquiring Kuebix, in a deal that it says will connect North America’s largest network of shippers and carriers through a single transportation management system platform.

Trimble technologies already serve a network of 1.3 million trucks used by private and for-hire fleets. Keubix, meanwhile, has established a community of more than 21,000 shipping companies.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This combination will help carriers uncover inefficiencies in their network, make better decisions, optimize operations and transform the way the transportation industry works,” said James Langley, senior vice-president, Trimble Transportation.

Through the acquisition, Trimble says it will be able to introduce “actionable visibility and improve collaboration” through a single logistics platform.

“The combination of Trimble and Kuebix will accelerate the realization of our vision — a world where shippers, carriers and intermediaries leverage the same powerful TMS platform to provide the market with unprecedented levels of visibility and efficiency,” said Dan Clark, founder and president, Kuebix.

“A single-platform TMS across all transportation modes will make it easier for shippers and carriers to plan their strategy, design an optimized transportation network, improve execution, and more accurately manage settlements. When all players in the market work together, everyone wins.”

Kuebix’s business will be part of Trimble’s Transportation Sector. That umbrella includes TMW systems, which offers enterprise software for transportation and logistics companies in North America, Europe, China and Latin America. The sector also includes ALK Technologies, a portfolio of routing, mileage, mapping and navigation software.

Other North American offerings within the sector include PeopleNet North America’s fleet management solutions, mobile communications and onboard computing systems; GeoTrac North America safety solutions for the oil and gas sector; and the Vusion North America analytics company.

