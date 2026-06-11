Venti autonomous trucks surpass 500,000 miles in logistics hubs

Venti Technologies says its autonomous vehicles have surpassed 500,000 miles (804,672 km) of operation while moving more than 340,000 shipping containers across ports, rail yards, factories and warehouses.

The company said the milestones demonstrate growing adoption of autonomous vehicle technology in industrial logistics environments, where operators are seeking to address labor shortages, congestion and rising operating costs.

Unlike over-the-road autonomous trucking programs, Venti’s technology is focused on yard and terminal operations. Its driverless trucks move loaded shipping containers within logistics hubs, operating alongside human-driven vehicles without dedicated lanes or specialized infrastructure.

The company says its autonomous vehicles have been operating in commercial service 24 hours a day for the past two-and-a-half years. Venti claims the trucks can navigate and park with accuracy within one inch (2 cm), allowing them to position containers precisely in busy logistics environments.

“Our customers are looking for ways to eliminate bottlenecks and improve throughput,” said founder and CEO Heidi Wyle. “Venti uses AI to eliminate friction in the supply chain.”

According to the company, its autonomous platform continuously learns from operational data collected from vehicles working in real-world environments. The technology is designed to integrate with existing terminal operating systems and workflows.