Volvo Autonomous Solutions shows autonomous VNL prototype

Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Aurora have developed a prototype on-highway autonomous truck for the North American market.

“Volvo Autonomous Solutions is proud to take our first, major steps toward the autonomous Volvo VNL in North America,” said Nils Jaeger, president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “We strongly believe in a future in which safe, sustainable, efficient transport solutions are essential for any society to prosper, and autonomous commercial trucking is an important piece of that transformation.”

(Photo: Volvo Autonomous Solutions)

Volvo says it contributed existing technologies such as dynamic steering and automated shifting, and combined them with the Aurora Driver automated driving system on a VNL.

“We are proud that our Volvo VNL model will serve as the foundation for the development of North American autonomous trucks to offer our customers the next generation of safe, efficient and sustainable transport solutions,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Aurora say they are continuing to work toward the next step in implementing hub-to-hub autonomous trucking, including identifying specific regions and routes to serve as the initial hubs for on-highway testing.