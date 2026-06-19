Volvo Autonomous trucks begin hauling freight for AVI-SPL in Texas

Volvo Autonomous Solutions has added another commercial customer to its growing autonomous trucking portfolio, launching freight operations for technology solutions provider AVI-SPL between Dallas and Houston.

The operation uses the autonomous Volvo VNL powered by the Aurora Driver and will move a range of audio-visual electronics, including new products and end-of-life equipment collected through AVI-SPL’s electronic recycling program.

(Photo: Volvo Autonomous Solutions)

The announcement marks another step in the commercialization of autonomous freight hauling on the busy Dallas-Houston corridor, one of the industry’s most closely watched autonomous trucking lanes.

“AVI-SL is a leader in its industry, moving high-value goods where speed and responsiveness are essential,” said Sasko Cuklev, head of on-road solutions at Volvo Autonomous Solutions. “This collaboration shows how autonomous transport can help reduce transit times, improve service, and meet the demands of time-sensitive, high-value freight.”

AVI-SPL said it is exploring autonomous transportation as part of a broader strategy to improve supply chain resilience, scalability and efficiency.

“Autonomous transportation has the potential to significantly reshape the future of logistics,” said Tim Riek, chief strategy officer at AVI-SPL. “This collaboration allows AVI-SPL to explore innovative technologies that can help improve operational resilience, support long-term scalability, and strengthen the overall customer experience.”