Volvo demonstrates connected vehicle technologies

CARSON, Calif. – Volvo Group recently demonstrated the potential of connected vehicle technologies integrated with traffic signal data, using a Volvo VNL.

The demonstration of Eco-Drive was done along two connected freight corridors in Carson, Calif. Eco-Drive integrates traffic signal data with vehicle dynamics to provide real-time speed recommendations. Volvo says this mitigates harsh driving maneuvers and can reduce the impact of freight movement through disadvantaged communities.

The truck maker worked with several California stakeholders to conduct the demo, as part of its Zero Emission Drayage Truck Demonstration Project.

“We are honored to engage such important and diverse stakeholders to evaluate technologies that have the potential to reduce emissions and traffic noise, while making our commutes safer, less stressful, and more fuel-efficient,” said Dr. Aravind Kailas, research and innovation manager at Volvo Group. “The strength of this timely California partnership exemplifies the need for private and public sector collaboration to make connected vehicle ecosystems a reality.”

The demonstration was attended by more than 80 people.

“Evaluating connected vehicle technologies in real-world environments is an essential part of the development process, even in this early exploration phase. Involving these stakeholders will help collectively identify and overcome the barriers to deploy and scale up the technology,” said Pascal Amar, principal investigator for the project at Volvo Group. “We recognize that in an increasingly digitally-driven society, such partnerships are required to address technical and political challenges simultaneously. Together we can build a truly intelligent transportation ecosystem, which enables our vision to drive emission reductions, improve road safety and quality of life for the surrounding communities.”