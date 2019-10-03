Volvo Group now boasts a million connected assets

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Volvo Group has declared it now has more than a million connected customer assets on the road.

They include trucks, buses and construction equipment. The data collected by Volvo is used to increase uptime, reduce emissions and improve safety, according to the company.

“The connected solutions bring increased vehicle and construction equipment uptime for our customers, better safety for drivers, operators and other road users – and of course – less emissions of carbon dioxide. The first million connected assets is only the start, we are committed to remain a leader in this field,” says Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group.

As more and more people move into cities, the needs for better infrastructure as well as transportation of both people and goods are growing.

“The Volvo Group is a pioneer in connected vehicles and we use the knowledge and insights we get from connectivity in strategic alliances with customers and other partners to speed up the innovation cycle,” says Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer at the Volvo Group.