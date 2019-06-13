Volvo’s Vera making driverless deliveries

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Volvo’s driverless, cabless, electric truck has been put to work shuttling containers between a port and logistics center.

Dubbed Vera, the truck is operating for ferry and logistics company DFDS.

The objective is to put Vera into a real application. The truck is suited for short distances, delivering large volumes of goods with high precision. It is monitored by an operator in a control tower.

“Now we have the opportunity to implement Vera in an ideal setting and further develop her potential for other similar operations,” says Mikael Karlsson, vice-president autonomous solutions at Volvo Trucks.

“We want to be at the forefront of connected, autonomous transportation. This collaboration will help us develop an efficient, flexible and sustainable long-term solution for receiving autonomous vehicles arriving at our gates, benefitting our customers, the environment and our business,” added Torben Carlsen, CEO of DFDS.

The truck has a top speed of 40 km/h on its route.