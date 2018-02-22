Walmart and SPUD bringing green to grocery deliveries

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Grocery deliveries are going green for Metro Vancouver residents.

Walmart Canada and Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery (SPUD) are teaming up to bring customers more environmentally friendly options for grocery delivery.

SPUD uses their delivery platform Food-X Urban Delivery, to maximize space, and reduce waste, truck trips, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with a shared warehousing system and consolidation of orders.

The new delivery system is expected to be in place by summer 2018.

Food-X will be opening a new 74,000-sq.-ft. warehouse outfitted with their proprietary delivery technology. The facility will also have several bio-digesters used to compost meat, produce, and compostable packaging.

While SPUD is opening the new warehouse to accommodate the Walmart operation, it will also continue to operate its other warehouse in Vancouver for existing retailers.

Peter van Stolk, CEO at SPUD says consumer demand for online grocery shopping is growing and that means more trucks on the road, making efficient, environmentally friendly, and lower cost delivery systems more important.

Walmart says the new agreement will also help to fulfill its promise to customers to make grocery shopping easier for those in urban centers where larger food stores may not be as easily available.

“Our strategic collaboration with Food-X allows us to serve customers in the heart of Vancouver in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way,” says CEO and president of Walmart Canada Lee Tappenden.

Customers looking to take advantage of the new service will be able to ship online on Walmart Canada’s website. Food-X is promising delivery as soon as the next day.