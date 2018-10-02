Yokohama opens new R&D center

CORNELIUS, N.C. – Yokohama Tire Corporation (YTC) has opened a new research and development facility in North Carolina.

The 25,000 sq.-ft. facility replaces a temporary facility it has used in Concord, N.C., since 2016.

“In 1969 – almost 50 years ago – Yokohama entered the U.S. market and since then our name has been associated with quality, technology and innovation,” said Shinichi Takimoto, president and CEO of Yokohama Tire Corporation of North America (YCNA), and chairman and CEO of YTC. “This will continue with YDCA, which represents another major milestone for Yokohama in the U.S.”

“The opening of YDCA is another example of our continued investment in North America,” said Tetsuya Kuze, executive vice-president of YCNA. “We are committed to developing new products for this market across multiple segments.”

The new facility consolidates separate R&D staffs operating at a number of locations across the U.S., the company says. The main focus at the new facility will be tire development. It represents the company’s largest overseas R&D center.