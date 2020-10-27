14% out of service during Brake Safety Week
GREENBELT, Md. – Canadian enforcement teams inspected 1,829 vehicles during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Brake Safety Week held from Aug. 23-29, placing 14% out of service for brake-related violations.
The rate was marginally higher than the 13% placed out of service among 35,778 vehicles inspected in the U.S., and the 6% of 5,958 vehicles inspected in Mexico.
Eighty-eight percent of the inspected vehicles didn’t show signs of any critical brake-related violations.
North American inspectors reported 6,697 violations around chafing hoses, which was a special focus during this year’s enforcement initiative.
Canada accounted for 634 of the violations including:
- 332 violations recorded for wear extending into outer protective material
- 156 violations for wear extending through outer protective material into the outer rubber cover
- 83 violations for wear that exposed the reinforcement ply, but the ply was intact
- 31 violations involving ply that was completely frayed, severed, or cut through
- 42 violations involving wear that extended through the reinforcement ply to the inner rubber layer.
Next year’s Brake Safety Week is scheduled for Aug. 22-28, 2021.
