14% out of service during Brake Safety Week

GREENBELT, Md. – Canadian enforcement teams inspected 1,829 vehicles during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) Brake Safety Week held from Aug. 23-29, placing 14% out of service for brake-related violations.

The rate was marginally higher than the 13% placed out of service among 35,778 vehicles inspected in the U.S., and the 6% of 5,958 vehicles inspected in Mexico.

(Illustration: CVSA)

Eighty-eight percent of the inspected vehicles didn’t show signs of any critical brake-related violations.

North American inspectors reported 6,697 violations around chafing hoses, which was a special focus during this year’s enforcement initiative.

Canada accounted for 634 of the violations including:

332 violations recorded for wear extending into outer protective material

156 violations for wear extending through outer protective material into the outer rubber cover

83 violations for wear that exposed the reinforcement ply, but the ply was intact

31 violations involving ply that was completely frayed, severed, or cut through

42 violations involving wear that extended through the reinforcement ply to the inner rubber layer.

Next year’s Brake Safety Week is scheduled for Aug. 22-28, 2021.