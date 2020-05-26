25% fewer truckers arrived last week

OTTAWA, Ont. – The number of truck drivers entering the country continued to drop last week, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Tuesday.

It said arrivals during the week of May 18-24 declined 25% to 83,426 drivers from 111,973 in the same period in 2019.

The arrivals have steadily declined amid a sharp drop in economic activity on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The previous four weeks have witnessed an average decline of 32.5% per week.

Week of May 11-17, down 31%

Week of May 4-10, down 33%

Week of April 27-May 3, down 33%

Week of April 20-26, down 33%

Overall, volumes were down 90% for those crossing via land, and 98% for those arriving at airports last week, compared with the same time a year ago, the CBSA said.

Last week, Canada and the U.S. agreed to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel until June 21.

The restrictions were first introduced in late March. They are not applicable to commercial vehicles.