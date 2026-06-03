36 drivers arrested during immigration enforcement operation in Arizona

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona said they arrested 36 truck drivers in the country illegally during a recent immigration enforcement operation.

Agents in the Yuma section arrested a total of 52 people during Operation Checkmate, which took place from May 11-15.

Thirty of the individuals were from India, while the remaining six were from Mexico, El Salvador, and Russia. Most possessed invalid employment authorization documents, the Border Patrol said.

“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector Dustin Caudle.