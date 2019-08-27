750,000th truck rolls out of Daimler’s Cleveland plant

CLEVELAND, N.C. – Daimler Trucks North America on Monday commemorated the production of the 750,000th vehicle built at its Cleveland, N.C., plant.

Keys to the milestone vehicle – a Freightliner Cascadia – were presented to representatives from United Parcel Service during a ceremony at the facility.

“Over the past 30 years, our Cleveland plant has served as the foundation for our North American manufacturing operations and has been an integral part of our growth, innovation and leadership,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO.

“As we continue to evolve our product offerings and technologies, the Cleveland facility will remain a critical part of our strategy and success.”

Freightliner Trucks acquired the plant in 1989 and started producing the Freightliner Medium Conventional, a day cab model based on a Mercedes-Benz cabin mounted on an American chassis.

Over the years, the product lineup at Cleveland has evolved as DTNA’s newest innovations entered the marketplace.

The plant also produces the Western Star 4700, 4900 and 5700XE truck models, and the Freightliner Coronado and Columbia for the right-hand drive Australian and New Zealand markets.

Since the first truck rolled off the line in Cleveland, DTNA has invested more than $350 million in the facility, including a recent $27 million investment to add a new logistics center. More than 2,200 people are employed at the Cleveland plant.