AAWTA launches youth logistics training program in Georgia

The African American Women Trucking Association (AAWTA) is launching a new workforce development program aimed at introducing youth to careers in trucking and supply chain operations.

The Future Forward Youth Supply Chain and Logistics Program is set to begin June 15 in Doraville, Ga., targeting students aged 15 to 19. The program will be delivered at AAWTA’s new training facility, The Power Lab, located on Buford Highway.

The organization said in a news release that the initiative is designed to provide early exposure to logistics and transportation careers through a mix of classroom instruction and guided, hands-on learning. Participants will be introduced to topics such as trucking operations, supply chain fundamentals, entrepreneurship, business development, and career-readiness skills.

“This program represents more than education-it’s about exposure, opportunity, and creating a pipeline for the next generation to step confidently into careers that drive our economy,” said Nicole Ward, president and co-founder of AAWTA, in the release. “With the launch of The Power Lab, we are creating a space where learning meets real opportunity.”

Registration is now open, and AAWTA is currently offering an early-bird discount of up to 30% off tuition through June 1.