ABB, Lion Electric announce partnership

MONTREAL, Que. – European technology giant ABB and Lion Electric have announced a partnership to sell and service electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment throughout North America.

ABB will offer its complete charging equipment product line to Lion Electric, to be sold under the latter’s new Lion Energy infrastructure specialty division, the two companies said Thursday.

A Lion Electric truck being charged at an ABB terminal. (Photo: Lion Electric)

Lion Energy is designed to streamline the process of EV charging station installation.

ABB will supply the full range of solutions to support the Lion Electric fleet, which ranges from small buses to 300kw battery trucks.

“Reinforcing our commitment to e-mobility, we are pleased to partner with Lion Electric as we share the same pioneering vision for an electrified future,” said Bob Stojanovic, ABB’s head of EV Charging Infrastructure for North America.

Stojanovic said collaborating with innovative vehicle makers to ensure the vehicles and the charging work seamlessly is a crucial part of ABB’s mission to ensure electric transformation succeeds.

“Over the past few years, Lion Electric has delivered hundreds of electric buses and trucks, and it has been a goal of ours to provide a complete turnkey charging infrastructure solution for our customers,” said Marc-Andre Page, vice-president of commercial operations at Lion Electric.

“With our deep experience in EV charging, we are proud to partner with a segment leader like ABB to provide premium EVSEs to our customers.”