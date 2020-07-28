All border crossings to collect personal contact details from truck drivers

TORONTO, Ont. – All Canada-U.S. ports of entry will be collecting personal contact information from truck drivers beginning July 30, completing the rollout of a program meant to support contact tracing efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

The Ontario Trucking Association reports that some delays and queues emerged when the process was first introduced earlier this month, but the personal information only needs to be collected once and does not need to be re-entered during subsequent border crossings.

Truck drivers are being encouraged to enter the required information in the federal government’s ArriveCAN app before arriving at the border, reducing the need for border services officers to enter the data in primary inspection lines.

The required information includes contact information and self-reported symptoms, although truck drivers must provide the information regardless of whether they are demonstrating symptoms of Covid-19.

The process applies to anyone crossing the border who is exempt from 14-day quarantine requirements.