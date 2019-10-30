Allison, Freightliner join forces in transmission launch

ATLANTA, Ga. – Allison Transmission has launched its new Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series (RHS) transmission – an uprated version of the established 3000 Series — in a partnership with Freightliner Trucks.

The 3414 RHS will come with ratings up to 410 hp and 1,450 lb-ft of torque, serving fleets that use trucks in mixed duty cycles, such as those that cover city routes on one shift and turn to regional use during a second shift.

“Our food and beverage customers expressed a need for this product and our response is partnering with Allison to bring the 3414 RHS transmission to market in the second half of 2020,” said Kary Schaefer, Daimler Trucks North America’s general manager – product marketing and strategy.

The news was unveiled during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show.

The Allison 3000 Highway Series becomes the standard transmission in the Freightliner M2 112, while the 3414 RHS will be an option with the Detroit DD13 engine in the M2 112 and the Cascadia the second half of 2020.

The transmission promises 25% quicker acceleration from 0 to 30 km/h when compared to competing automated manual transmissions, the company says. Using the internal gear scheme that’s found in Allison’s xFE technology, combined with the supplier’s FuelSense 2.0 with DynActive shifting technology, it promises an 8% boost in fuel economy as well.

It will be 11% lighter than the next-lightest transmission in the segment, Allison adds.

It can drop into any chassis with a current Allison 3000 Series option, using the same connections.

Other features include a five-year, 1.2 million km warranty, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components. And without any clutches to replace, that’s one other component that doesn’t need to be replaced.

“The Allison 3000 Highway Series is widely recognized as the industry standard for city delivery tractors,” said Randy Kirk, Allison’s senior vice-president – product engineering and program management. “The new 3414 RHS has been designed to meet higher engine torque requirements and provide improved efficiency while continuing to deliver the superior reliability, performance, and drivability of an Allison fully automatic transmission.”