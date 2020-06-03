AMTA, partners to assemble 25K PPE kits 

CALGARY, Alta. – The Alberta Motor Transport Association is leading an initiative to offer 25,000 free personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to truck drivers.

“This is being done in support of the safety of commercial truck drivers who continue to haul and deliver essential goods throughout our province and beyond,” the association said.

It said the masks and gloves for the kits have been procured through the combined efforts and generosity of the Bank of Montreal, Women in Supply Chain, UFA, The Gear Centre and others.

Volunteers gathered at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand on Wednesday to assemble the kits.

“This event has truly been a group effort, coming together quickly thanks to the efforts of all involved,” said AMTA president Chris Nash.

“We all know drivers are essential to our supply chain and although they have been hauling throughout the Covid-19 pandemic for weeks now, we need to continue to support them, and most importantly keep them safe.”

The kits will be available at six Alberta weigh scales as early as Thursday afternoon, AMTA said.