App lets contractors find trucks

LONDON, Ont. – A former contractor has come up with an idea to ease the rampant equipment shortage at construction sites and farms.

The solution is trucon.app, which matches jobs with trucks and trucks with jobs.

The platform was officially launched Wednesday by Trucon Resource Equipment Management, a startup founded by Andrew Davies.

Davies, whose family has owned construction and trucking businesses, said the construction and agricultural sectors are facing a big problem finding trucks. At the same time, owner-operators don’t have the connections to find work.

“This is a problem that has gone on forever,” Davies told Today’s Trucking in an interview from London, Ont., where Trucon is based.

Trucon founder and CEO Andrew Davis. (Photo: Trucon)

Davies said one day he was calling around to try and get his trucks working, and he just couldn’t get them working.

“So, I turned to my wife and said, ‘It would be awfully nice if I could post these trucks, so everybody knows that I have trucks and I am willing to go to work.’ And, that is pretty well where the idea came from.”

And, Davies said, the feedback has been “phenomenal”, with hundreds of companies and owner-operators signing up.

“In my opinion, the construction industry has been left way behind as far as technology is concerned. And, this is a welcome asset to the industry. This is something that’s needed,” he said.

Trucon offers separate subscription plans for contractors and owner-operators. A hybrid plan is available for contractors looking to hire trucks, but also need to find jobs for their own vehicles.

The app is also available for a 30-day free trial.

Trucon developed the platform in partnership with TMD, a marketing firm based in London.

Davies said he is optimistic that it will create more jobs in the construction, farm and trucking industries.

“I hope people going out and purchasing trucks are being able to make a very good living off of this platform.”