APPS Transport re-ups with CN Rail for intermodal transport

APPS Transport has re-upped with CN Rail with a multi-year agreement under which CN will continue providing intermodal services to APPS.

“APPS Transport and the Mullen Group have been longstanding partners with CN, collaboratively providing sustainable solutions for our shared customers for many industries in Canada. Whether it’s carload, trans-load services or, in this case, intermodal. CN and Mullen Group continue to provide solutions to customers,” said Mr. Dan Bresolin, vice-president – intermodal, CN.

(Photo: APPS Transport)

APPS says the deal covers the movement of all forms of goods throughout Canada. Mullen Group purchased APPS last year, and APPS president McDonald credited the investment in helping facilitate the deal.

“When Mullen Group invested in our company in 2021, we knew that we were joining a best-in-class logistics service provider,” said McDonald. “Being part of the Mullen Group and its large network of logistics hubs, certainly helped us renew our intermodal agreement with CN.”