Association calls on equipment manufacturers for Covid-19 supplies

OTTAWA, Ont. – The Canadian Transportation Equipment Association (CTEA) has put out a call for supplies that could be used by medical professionals and others on the front lines in the fight against Covid-19.

“We know that many members use nitrile or latex gloves, face shields, and N-95 masks in their painting and other operations,” says Don Moore, director – government and industry relations. “If you [have] unopened inventory of these items, which you can spare at this critical time, please consider donating them to your local health services organizations that are in need.”

The call comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced efforts to add manufacturing capacity for such supplies.

“This is welcome news, but the concern still remains that large-scale production of the necessary items – including ventilators, masks, gloves, gowns and face shields – will take time,” Moore said. “The time will probably be considerably less than in ‘normal’ situations, but there will still be a lag of at least a few weeks.”

The CTEA has provided links to those that are collecting such supplies, including:

N95 Masks in Quebec are being distributed by an entrepreneur at the following email address: donnezvosmasques@vertdure.com

Ontario survey for donating medical supplies: https://www.ontario.ca/form/supply-emergency-products-help-fight-coronavirus

Federal Government site for those interested in manufacturing needed supplies: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/medical-devices/covid-19-unconventional-manufacturing-personal-protective-equipment.html

Saskatchewan link for donating supplies: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2020/March/Guidelines-for-donations-to-SHA-established.aspx

British Columbia: Vancouver Coastal Health: http://www.vch.ca/get-involved/donate

Those who are unsure where to send such donations are asked to email dmoore@ctea.ca or call the CTEA office at 226-620-0779.