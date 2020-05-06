ATA offers free hand sanitizer to truckers

ARLINGTON, Va. – American Trucking Associations has partnered with Protective Insurance Co. to offer free hand sanitizer to truckers along major U.S. freight corridors.

ATA said sanitizer drums are now in place at locations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with the remaining load in transit for delivery this week.

In all, drivers will be able to refill their personal supplies at no cost in eight states.

“Crossing the bridge from crisis to recovery hinges on the integrity of our supply chain and its ability to keep moving,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear.

“Protecting America’s truck drivers, and ensuring they can stay safe and healthy while on the road, is paramount.”