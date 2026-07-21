ATA truck tonnage index nudges higher in June

Trucking activity in the United States inched up 0.1% in June from the previous month, according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted for-hire tonnage index.

“While tonnage was little changed during June, there was a definite weakening in volumes during the second quarter as the index contracted a total of 4.1% during April and May,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello.



“After five straight year-over-year gains, tonnage has now contracted from year-earlier levels for the last two months. While the U.S. economy remains on solid footing overall, the freight economy isn’t as strong. With that said, the decrease in capacity over the last year probably has fleets feeling a little better than volumes would suggest.”

Costello’s comments echo those made by FTR, which suggested that the recent freight market uptick could soon “hit a ceiling.”

ATA said that in June, the tonnage index equaled 113.1, down 0.1% from the same month in 2025. In May, the year-over-year drop was 0.7%.

Through the first half of the year, tonnage was up 1.4% from the first six months of 2025. ATA added that May’s reading was revised down from last month’s preliminary report.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 116.5 in June, 2.7% above May’s reading of 113.4. Both indices are dominated by contract freight rather than traditional spot-market freight.