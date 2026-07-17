ATA women trucking leaders press Congress on industry priorities

Leaders from the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Women In Motion (WIM) Council spent three days on Capitol Hill this week urging lawmakers to advance legislation they say would improve safety, strengthen the supply chain, and help attract and retain trucking talent.

Thirty-two women representing motor carriers, suppliers, and allied businesses from 14 states participated in the council’s third annual Call on Washington, meeting with members of Congress, congressional staff, and federal officials to advocate for key industry priorities.

“Women are helping shape the future of trucking at every level of this industry, and it is critical that their voices are heard in the policymaking process,” said Cait Hone, director of ATA’s Women In Motion Council. “Our members brought real-world perspectives to Capitol Hill and highlighted practical solutions that would boost safety, strengthen the workforce, and support an industry that Americans depend on every day.”

The advocacy effort included a regulatory update from Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Administrator Derek Barrs, a meeting with Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling, and discussions with several lawmakers, including Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.), along with Reps. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Steve Womack (R-Ark.), and Mike Collins (R-Ga.).

During meetings on Capitol Hill, WIM members focused on three broad policy priorities: investing in transportation infrastructure, implementing what ATA described as common sense regulations, and addressing lawsuit abuse.

Among the specific issues raised were expanding truck parking capacity, advancing a long-term surface transportation reauthorization bill, protecting independent contractor opportunities, improving restroom access for truck drivers, and cracking down on staged accidents.

ATA established the Women In Motion Council to support the advancement of women across the trucking industry through mentorship, training, networking, and policy advocacy. The council’s membership includes truck drivers, technicians, human resources professionals, executives, and other industry leaders.