ATRI seeking fleet input on telematics study

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is asking motor carriers to participate in a survey to help identify telematics applications for data-driven performance metrics.

This data collection is part of a study that was identified by ATRI’s Research Advisory Committee in 2025 as a top priority. The research for the “Capitalizing on Telematics” report aims to document current best practices and assess emerging capabilities of telematics data by trucking fleets.

The result of this research will be a best practices guide for leveraging telematics data, with a focus on safety, operations, and maintenance.

ATRI’s previous research has focused on driver perspectives on driver-facing cameras. However, this new study will identify statistical relationships between in-cab telematics systems and safety outcomes.

The survey is confidential and will remain open through April 17.