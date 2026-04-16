Aurora seeks long-term waiver to use warning beacons

Aurora has asked the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for a long-term waiver to use “warning beacons” in place of physical warning triangles around disabled trucks.

Aurora was among the companies previously granted exemptions to operate Level 4 automated trucks with cab-mounted beacons instead of traditional warning devices.

An Aurora driverless truck operates at night. (Photo: Aurora)

Aurora said it has used cab-mounted warning beacons on 34 vehicles that traveled over 500,000 miles. Aurora told FMCSA the beacons were “reliable and operated as expected without any faults, malfunctions or power issues.”

The current waiver is scheduled to expire on July 9, but Aurora is seeking a five-year exemption. FMCSA is accepting public comments on Aurora’s request until May 15.

If granted by FMCSA, the exemption would apply to Aurora and other companies operating Level 4 trucks, provided they provide FMCSA with advance written notice.