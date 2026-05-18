Averitt building new regional campus in Louisville 

Averitt announced it is building a new regional campus in Louisville, Ky. The expansion will allow the Tennessee-based fleet to add 64 associates over the next four years and retain 182 associates who work at the existing Louisville location.

The new campus will serve as home to Averitt’s regional operation, bringing together all five of the company’s service units: less-than-truckload, truckload, dedicated, distribution and fulfillment, and integrated services.

The campus will include a 10,000-square-foot regional office, a 100-door cross-dock, expandable to 160 doors, a warehouse totaling more than 286,000 square feet of space, parking for more than 300 trailers, and other amenities. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

“This Louisville expansion is a significant and unique facility investment for Averitt,” said Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt. “The new campus will allow us to provide faster, more adaptable, and more efficient service, while enhancing our capacity to meet increasing freight demand in the greater Louisville area and all across the South.”