B.C. adds $2 million to electric vehicle rebates

VICTORIA, B.C. – Canada’s westernmost province is adding $2 million in funding for the CleanBC Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive program, supporting businesses that want to invest in electric vehicles – including heavy-duty equipment.

Previous provincial funding for the program included $2.5 million that was committed in November 2017.

Examples of vehicles supported by rebates include this shuttle bus from GreenPower Motor Company. (Photo: B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources)

Eligible specialty-use vehicles include electric passenger buses, airport and port service vehicles, motorcycles, low-speed utility trucks, and heavy-duty trucks. Rebates range from $1,700 to $50,000 per vehicle and are available for businesses, local and regional governments, and non-profit organizations that are purchasing five or fewer vehicles.

“Our CleanBC plan is helping businesses make the transition to a cleaner, better future where vehicles emit no pollution and where the use of innovative B.C. technology creates good jobs for people,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy.

Examples of available rebates include $50,000 for a battery-electric delivery or cube truck manufactured by BYD Auto, which carries a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $214,500. A similar rebate would be available for a battery-electric shuttle bus from GreenPower Motor Company, which carries a price tag of $384,500.