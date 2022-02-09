Backlash grows over border blockades, Ottawa convoy standoff continues
Business groups and politicians alike are showing little patience for border blockades as protesters restrict traffic on the Ambassador Bridge – the busiest trade route between Canada and the U.S.
Protesters aligning with convoys and a related standoff in Ottawa blocked the span completely Monday night, opening it only to U.S.-bound traffic on Tuesday. And it isn’t the first border point to be targeted.
A 12-day standoff in Coutts, Alta., has alternated between restricting and blocking traffic entirely.
About 800-1,200 trucks cross between Coutts and Sweet Grass on a typical day, according to Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters. In contrast, about 10,000 trucks cross between Windsor and Detroit.
The Canada Border Services Agency was reporting a delay of more than four hours at the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia at 9 a.m. Wednesday, while about 100 km away the Ambassador Bridge remained closed to Canada-bound traffic.
More disruptions planned
More disruptions could be coming. The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) reported yesterday that rumors suggest protesters could return to the Blue Water Bridge within 24-48 hours. One group of protesters that has previously appeared at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont., is planning to return Feb. 12 at 11 a.m., although its earlier actions have not impeded traffic.
Business groups including the CTA and its provincial associations came together in a joint statement yesterday, calling for an immediate end to the blockades.
“Canada’s economy is being threatened as thousands of trucks and millions of dollars in cross-border trade that typically go through these entry points every day is being disrupted,” it said. “Our borders are essential trade arteries that feed businesses and Canadians with essential goods, food, medicine, and critical industrial components that fuel our economy and support critical infrastructure.”
Other associations attaching their names to the statement included vehicle and parts manufacturers, and groups involved in food, health, and consumer products.
Crossing a line
Sonya Savage, Alberta’s acting minister of justice and solicitor general, issued a statement stressing there are limits to freedom of assembly and expression.
“When protesters threaten public safety, disrupt the public peace, or prevent Albertans from accessing vital infrastructure, then they open themselves up to potential action from law enforcement,” Savage said.
“We believe the Coutts blockade has crossed this line. It has severely inconvenienced lawful motorists, prevented commercial goods from reaching their destination, and it has the potential to impede emergency vehicles from reaching people in need of aid.”
At one point, the Coutts blockade stranded truckers who were not involved in the protest for several days.
Children in Ottawa trucks
As of Tuesday, Ottawa counted more than 100 demonstrators in the Wellington Corridor and 418 vehicles in an area identified as the red zone.
Police in the city continue to see enforcement efforts thwarted, noting that almost one in four of the heavy trucks in the demonstration include families with children. While looking to restrict fuel supplies, protesters have also been seen drinking water from jerrycans, in a bid to raise doubts about what they are actually carrying to vehicles.
Ottawa police say they have so far responded to more than 850 calls relating to the demonstration, making 23 arrests for criminal charges such as driving while disqualified, and issuing more than 1,300 tickets for everything from excessive noise, to seatbelt violations, and a lack of insurance.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has also granted a temporary injunction against those using air horns or train horns in the downtown core, adding a Criminal Code charge to the practice.
Several provinces including Alberta have already announced plans to lift several public health measures, which are the targets of many protesters. But a vaccine mandate that applies to truck drivers at the Canada-U.S. border remains. The Canadian rules were enacted Jan. 15, and the U.S. version came Jan. 22. Even if Canada dropped that rule, unvaccinated truck drivers would still not be allowed to cross into the U.S.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
Please explain to me how protesters are being allowed to actually block a public highway
If First Nations can do it and also block a crucial railway line with impunity, why not others?
I think they are doing more harm than good for their cause though.
People thought of Used Car Sales people at the bottom of the pit. Unfortunately now its truck drivers.
Even though 99.9% are great people the 0.1% are in need to spend their time protesting in Jail and be subject to a mass civil suit due to the loss that this is impacting. Customers in the US will now consider only US suppliers for goods due to the current and future impact of individuals who are only concerned for themselves now. Too bad they do not think of their children’s future job prospects in 5 years, as this is when the real impact will be felt not only for manufactures but for the drivers them selves as no product made is no product requiring trucking. WAKE UP and get off the road. Protest like civil beings on the sidewalks not impacting Canada’s reputation of on time delivery.
How about the CTA and the OTA go after the Trudeau Government to end the Mandates, which are of no use anyway as far as truckers are concerned, versus going after their very own truckers.
Come on CTA, you are pretty near as bad as the Government in terms of your leadership!!!!!, and identification of the problem!!!
Anyone who is stupid enough to take their families along with them really needs their head read.. not only are they endangering their lives but that of their families as well??
This is something I could see happening in the US with a bunch of uneducated people – but Canada is supposed to be a more civilized country are we not?
Perhaps the government should step in & remove the children and put them in children’s services as their parents are not providing them with the necessities of life and endangering their health as well …
What about all the homeless who live with children in tents and minivans in ont a lot truck drivers live with their children in the truck after Ford cuts funds for housing and homeless people