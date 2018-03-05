Bendix to open new engineering center in Mexico

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix announced today that it will open a new engineering research and development center in Monterrey, Mexico, later this year.

The new 7,800-sq. ft. space, located within an existing building at the Research and Technological Innovation Park (PIIT), will further expand the North American presence of Bendix, which operates facilities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, representatives said.

.

“Our legacy and our future are built on the innovation and expertise of our engineering advancements,” said Richard Beyer, vice-president – engineering and R&D at Bendix. “No matter their geography, the members of our talented engineering team will continue working together to maintain a strong and hands-on relationship aimed at bolstering our existing expertise and long-term strategic impact.”

Construction of offices and test labs in Monterrey is under way, with an eye on completion in the third quarter. Employees are expected to begin working on-site in March.

Bendix’s headquarters in Elyria will remain the company’s engineering and R&D leadership hub. The company also maintains engineering operations in Acuña, Mexico; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

“From globalization to the rapid-fire introduction of complex technologies and more, the commercial vehicle industry is changing as never before. More than one-third of today’s commercial tractors and trailers are built in Mexico, and that percentage is rising,” Beyer said. “This expansion of our engineering footprint will enable us to expand our North American presence to be even closer to our customers, and further enhance our overall level of support.”