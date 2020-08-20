Bendix promotes three executives

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has named three longtime members of its leadership team to newly created senior executive positions.

Each will lead a Center of Competency (CoC) in the company’s new five-CoC structure, Bendix said Thursday.

The company said the promotions are part of its commitment to deliver technology and drive growth.

Aaron Schwass, Mark Kromer and Mike Tober. (Photos; Bendix)

Taking new leadership roles are:

Mark Kromer, vice-president of CoC air supply and drivetrain NA.

Aaron Schwass, vice-president of CoC wheel-end NA and general manager, Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake (BSFB). The BSFB is a joint venture between Bendix and Dana Commercial Vehicle Products.

Mike Tober, vice-president of CoC Brake Control NA.

They will oversee multiple product groups within their CoCs, and become the newest members of the Bendix Leadership Committee.

“Mark, Aaron, and Mike have distinguished themselves at Bendix as strong, committed and strategic leaders, and I am excited to welcome them into their new roles,” said president and CEO Mike Hawthorne.

“They and their fellow CoC leaders will carry responsibility for product strategic market alignment and will work in tandem with our engineering organization to drive a trajectory for integrated solutions that deliver customer value and sustained business growth.”

Bendix is a subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse, a German manufacturer of braking systems.