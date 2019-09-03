‘Best Fleets to Drive For’ contest is underway

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Nominations are now open for this year’s Best Fleets to Drive For survey and competition, organized by the Truckload Carriers Association and CarriersEdge.

Now in its 12th year, the contest evaluates and identifies those employers who provide exceptional workplace environments within the trucking industry.

By nominating a fleet, a professional truck driver is recognizing the things about the company’s culture that he/she likes, such as outstanding compensation, safety practices, benefits, equipment, training.

If the company accepts the nomination and agrees to participate, the survey then digs deeper into its policies and practices, bringing to light the things it does that are innovative and/or successful.

To be eligible, a fleet must operate 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada. TCA membership is not required.

Participants will answer questions about their current human resources practices, both electronically and through phone interviews with senior management and a random sampling of their drivers.

The top 20 finishers will be identified as Best Fleets to Drive For and will be announced in January 2020. From this pool, companies will then be divided into both “small” and “large” categories, and two overall winners will be selected.

Nominations are open from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31. Details are available here.