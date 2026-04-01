BeyondTrucks Launches AI feature to eliminate rate complexity 

BeyondTrucks has launched a new AI feature called RateAgents, which the company calls a first-of-its-kind coding agent designed to address rate complexity, such as fuel surcharges.

“Traditional transportation management system providers have spent decades building out rating functionality,” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “And yet, many carriers have no choice but to rely on spreadsheets, expensive custom code, or even stand-alone rating engines to manage their rate tables. Today, BeyondTrucks changes that with the industry’s first rating agent powered by generative AI.”

A natural language input window takes English prompts and triggers the AI agent to generate working rate table code. (Photo: BeyondTrucks)

Galland demonstrated for trucknews.com how carriers using RateAgents can directly input detailed contract language to generate code that calculates fuel surcharges based on specific U.S. Department of Energy regional indexes and custom date ranges.

“We’re at this moment in freight technology that we suddenly can give our customers tools that actually fit their needs much more completely,” Galland said.

Using large language model (LLM) technology, carriers can describe their rate formulas exactly as they or the shipper defines them within the BeyondTrucks platform.

“LLM-powered coding agents are fundamentally changing what’s possible in enterprise software, and BeyondTrucks is positioning its customers to benefit from that directly,” Galland said.

Last year, BeyondTrucks rolled out an AI-powered route optimization tool native to its TMS that addresses issues with poor load planning and dispatch decisions.