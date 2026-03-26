Postal Service seeks OK for 8% surcharge as transport costs rise

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking approval to implement 8% surcharge on Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage, and Parcel Select service.

The surcharge, needed to “better align its costs of transportation with the market,” would run from April 26 until Jan. 17, 2027. Final approval must be given by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

“Transportation costs have been increasing, and our competitors have reacted with a number of surcharges,” USPS said in a statement. “We have steadfastly avoided surcharges and this charge is less than one-third of what our competitors charge for fuel alone, so even with this change, the Postal Service continues to offer great value in shipping with some of the lowest rates in the industrialized world.”

The Postal Service said that in January 2027, it would determine if a different long-term approach is needed.