Big Freight Systems turns 70

WINNIPEG, Man. – Big Freight Systems is turning 70 this year, and has its eyes on future growth.

“We’re always looking ahead to see what we can do next,” says Gary Coleman, president and chief executive of the company his father co-founded in 1948. “We have plenty on our plate maintaining our record of excellence in operations.”

The carrier is now part of the Daseke group of flatbed haulers, which it joined in 2017.

“Our existing clients are asking us to do more, and new clients challenge us to provide creative and profitable solutions for their shipping needs,” Coleman says. “We’ll be ready for both.”

Today, the company operates 150 trucks and 350 trailers, serving all of North America.

Big Freight was founded by Gary’s father (Red) and his grandfather in 1948. After selling the family farm in Steinbach, Man., the Colemans purchased a four-truck operation called South East Transfer. Big Freight adopted its present name in 1996.